Panneerselvam expresses concern over damage to procured paddy in two T.N. districts

Published - May 13, 2024 03:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Panneerselvam was referring to reports of over 12,000 bags of paddy, procured by the government from farmers and stored at the Villupuram Regulated Market, being damaged in the rains

The Hindu Bureau

ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday, May 13, 2024, deplored the plight of bags of paddy brought to the direct purchase centres (DPC) and regulated markets.

In a statement, he referred to the damage to 12,000 bags of paddy at the Villupuram Regulated Market and 5,000 bags at the DPC in Karuneelam panchayat, Chengalpattu district, during the current spell of rain. Farmers had expected the government to protect the procured paddy, but this expectation had remained unfulfilled during the DMK regime that has completed three years, he said.

Mr Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that an adequate number of godowns was built to safeguard the paddy procured from farmers.

