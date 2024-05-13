Panneerselvam expresses concern over damage to procured paddy in two T.N. districts

The ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday, May 13, 2024, deplored the plight of bags of paddy brought to the direct purchase centres (DPC) and regulated markets.

In a statement, he referred to the damage to 12,000 bags of paddy at the Villupuram Regulated Market and 5,000 bags at the DPC in Karuneelam panchayat, Chengalpattu district, during the current spell of rain. Farmers had expected the government to protect the procured paddy, but this expectation had remained unfulfilled during the DMK regime that has completed three years, he said.

Mr Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that an adequate number of godowns was built to safeguard the paddy procured from farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.