ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran criticise DMK govt. over Aavin green milk packets

November 24, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday criticised the DMK government for its reported decision to stop the supply of Aavin milk green packets and urged it to resume its supply.

In a statement, he rejected the claim that Aavin milk green packets did not get sufficient patronage and contended that 40% of Aavin’s customers opted for green packets.

Mr. Panneerselvam questioned whether the proposed plan to stop the supply of the green packets would eventually lead to rise in the price of violet milk packets. AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, too, criticised the DMK government over the proposed plan. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US