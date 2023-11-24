HamberMenu
Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran criticise DMK govt. over Aavin green milk packets

November 24, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday criticised the DMK government for its reported decision to stop the supply of Aavin milk green packets and urged it to resume its supply.

In a statement, he rejected the claim that Aavin milk green packets did not get sufficient patronage and contended that 40% of Aavin’s customers opted for green packets.

Mr. Panneerselvam questioned whether the proposed plan to stop the supply of the green packets would eventually lead to rise in the price of violet milk packets. AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran, too, criticised the DMK government over the proposed plan. 

