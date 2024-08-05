GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran criticise DMK government over fee hike for building approvals

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday criticised the DMK government over the fee hike for building approvals. Mr. Panneerselvam charged that the fee has been doubled for all categories.

“The actions of the DMK government would severely affect the poor and the downtrodden, and the middle-class,” he contended. The real estate companies “had no other choice” but to transfer the hike to the people, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

The former Chief Minister further criticised the DMK government for imposing additional burden on the people in the name of reforms.

Mr. Dhinakaran in a social media post urged the government to revert to the old fee structure for self-certification for building approvals.

In another post, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure completion of all precautionary measures before monsoon. In the social media post, the AMMK leader referred to the weather forecast about rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, among others.

