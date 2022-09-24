Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran condemn Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja’s behaviour

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 00:14 IST

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday condemned the behaviour of Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja of the DMK for allegedly threatening a representative of a private firm in Singaperumalkoil near Chennai.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam wanted the government to ensure that a case against the legislator does not get diluted. No other politician should conduct himself or herself in a similar way, he said and urged the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to see to it that there was no interference from members of the ruling party on matters that required to be resolved through courts of law.

In a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wondered why Mr. Stalin had not yet taken action against the DMK legislator despite the presence of materials. In another set of tweets, he criticised the State government for reports of “indiscriminate hike” in electricity connection charges and condemned the move.  

