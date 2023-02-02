ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam describes Union Budget as forward-looking

February 02, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - Chennai

Panneerselvam said the document had placed “fiscal far-sightedness at the forefront and, at the same time, addressed the expectations of people”

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam described the Union Budget as a forward-looking exercise in positivity, consistent with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam described the Union Budget as a forward-looking exercise in positivity, consistent with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, he said the document had placed “fiscal far-sightedness at the forefront and, at the same time, addressed the expectations of people.”

He welcomed several announcements such as the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges, provision of facilities in select laboratories of Indian Council of Medical Research for encouraging collaborative research and innovation, and promotion of research and innovation in pharmaceuticals.

