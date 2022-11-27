Panneerselvam demands six months’ time to seed Aadhaar with power connections

November 27, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday demanded that electricity consumers be given six months time for linking Aadhaar numbers with their power service connection numbers.

Criticising the DMK regime for the “confusion” created among the consumers in the light of the stipulation on Aadhaar seeding, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement, recalled that the Central government had given sufficient time to consumers of cooking gas cylinders for linking the Aadhaar numbers with their bank accounts for subsidies. At that time, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was then in the Opposition, criticised the Centre and labelled the move as a measure to reduce the strength of subsidy-receiving consumers.

Pointing out that the direction given by the authorities with regard to the power consumers was “yet another reflection” of the “double game” being played by the DMK government, the AIADMK’s former coordinator said the widespread view among members of the public was that the action of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was aimed at lowering the number of consumers who were receiving subsidy.

Besides, there were several practical issues. For instance, house owners did not permit their tenants to provide their Aadhaar numbers. In some other cases, tenants were not willing to give their Aadhaar numbers. Ultimately, there had been confusion in paying power bills. There was another apprehension among people that there must have been some motive behind the move of linking Aadhaar numbers with electricity service connection numbers.

Shortage of vaccines for cattle

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in another statement, said there were reports of veterinary hospitals in the State suffering from shortage of vaccines for cattle.

He also urged the government to make operational the Advanced Institute of Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science, regarded as Asia’s largest, near Thalaivasal as all works had been completed. He recalled that when he was the Chief Minister, he declared open the organisation.

Expressing his party’s opposition to the reported plan of establishing a private tannery unit near the institute, he said this would spoil the groundwater table and the environment. Mr. Palaniswami expressed concern over the reports of attempts to close down a farm in Karaikudi, meant for breeding native cattle.