Panneerselvam demands construction of memorial for freedom fighter “Tiruppur” Kumaran

January 11, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to construct a memorial (mani mandapam) for freedom fighter “Tiruppur” Kumaran (1904-1932) in Chennimalai, Erode district.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s death anniversary, Mr. Panneerselvam extolled the sacrifice of Kumaran towards the cause of Independence.

In a couple of tweets, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran also called upon people to perpetuate the memory of the freedom fighter.