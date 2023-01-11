HamberMenu
Panneerselvam demands construction of memorial for freedom fighter “Tiruppur” Kumaran

The AIADMK’s deposed leader said a mani mandapam should be built in Chennimalai, Erode district, for the freedom fighter

January 11, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to construct a memorial (mani mandapam) for freedom fighter “Tiruppur” Kumaran (1904-1932) in Chennimalai, Erode district.

Issuing a statement on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s death anniversary, Mr. Panneerselvam extolled the sacrifice of Kumaran towards the cause of Independence.    

In a couple of tweets, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran also called upon people to perpetuate the memory of the freedom fighter. 

