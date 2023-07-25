ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam demands compensation of ₹35,000 per acre for farmers of Cauvery delta

July 25, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for securing water from Karnataka so that the crop in the remaining areas could be protected

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister and AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday demanded that farmers in the Cauvery delta, who could not go ahead with raising paddy during the ongoing kuruvai  cultivation season, be paid a compensation of ₹35,000 per acre.

In a statement, he referred to reports in sections of the media that farmers over an extent of 92,000 acres in Tiruvarur district had abandoned the paddy crop for want of water. The low realisation of the Cauvery water from Karnataka was the principal reason. He faulted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for not raising the issue of poor receipt of the Cauvery water during the recent meeting of leaders of the Opposition in Bengaluru. 

Mr. Panneerselvam urged Mr. Stalin to take steps for securing water from Karnataka so that the crop in the remaining areas could be protected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US