Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam demands CBI probe into reported custodial death

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday demanded that the case concerning the reported death of a 25-year-old man in custody last week at the Secretariat Colony police station, be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. 

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said that even though the case had been handed over to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), the family of the deceased was of the view that justice might not be rendered as the CB-CID too came under the control of the State government.  

The AIADMK leader also wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the family and order the provision of government job to a member of the family on compassionate grounds.


