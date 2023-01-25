ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam demands action against T.N. Dairy Development Minister

January 25, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator termed the incident of Minister S.M. Nasar throwing a clod at a worker the height of deterioration of law and order, and said that under late T.N. CM Jayalalithaa, such an act would have cost a Minister his post

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had failed to act sternly in earlier such incidents. File | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar for his act of throwing a clod at a worker on Tuesday.

A video clip of the Minister throwing the clod, as he was upset at a delay in bringing him a chair for him to sit on, in Tiruvallur district, went viral on social media.

Terming the incident as the height of the deterioration of law and order, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled various other events where DMK Ministers had  behaved inappropriately in public. 

Had the Chief Minister acted sternly earlier instead of making an appeal to his party members, this type of incident would not have recurred. “If a Minister had acted in a similar manner when Jayalalithaa was alive, the Minister concerned would have lost the post,” Mr Panneerselvam pointed out. 

In an interaction with the media after paying floral homage to those who died in the anti-Hindi agitation, D. Jayakumar, former Minister of the AIADMK also criticised Mr. Nasar for the way he had been conducting himself in public.

