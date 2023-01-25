HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Panneerselvam demands action against T.N. Dairy Development Minister

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator termed the incident of Minister S.M. Nasar throwing a clod at a worker the height of deterioration of law and order, and said that under late T.N. CM Jayalalithaa, such an act would have cost a Minister his post

January 25, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had failed to act sternly in earlier such incidents. File

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had failed to act sternly in earlier such incidents. File | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar for his act of throwing a clod at a worker on Tuesday.

A video clip of the Minister throwing the clod, as he was upset at a delay in bringing him a chair for him to sit on, in Tiruvallur district, went viral on social media.

Dairy Minister Nasar loses temper, throws clod at worker
| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Terming the incident as the height of the deterioration of law and order, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled various other events where DMK Ministers had  behaved inappropriately in public. 

Had the Chief Minister acted sternly earlier instead of making an appeal to his party members, this type of incident would not have recurred. “If a Minister had acted in a similar manner when Jayalalithaa was alive, the Minister concerned would have lost the post,” Mr Panneerselvam pointed out. 

In an interaction with the media after paying floral homage to those who died in the anti-Hindi agitation, D. Jayakumar, former Minister of the AIADMK also criticised Mr. Nasar for the way he had been conducting himself in public.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.