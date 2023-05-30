ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam criticises ruling DMK over reported ‘privatisation’ of government-run transport corporations

May 30, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fill up vacancies in the State-run transport corporations on permanent basis

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, May 30, criticised the DMK government over the reported hiring of an external agency to outsource human resources for the State-run transport corporations and charged that the DMK was “keen in its policy towards privatisation”.

In a statement, he urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fill up vacancies in the State-run transport corporations on permanent basis. He said the DMK government should realise that outsourcing of human resources through private agencies were against the interests of labour and social justice.

ALSO READ
Flash strike by MTC crew paralyses bus operations in Chennai for more than two hours

“How is the private agency selected? Who is behind this? Who gets the revenue generated through this? are some of the questions the people have. People are suspicious as to whether this is an act to fill up the coffers of one family,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that over 500 candidates have been hired on contract by the DMK government without properly recruiting candidates properly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US