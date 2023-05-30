Panneerselvam criticises ruling DMK over reported ‘privatisation’ of government-run transport corporations

May 30, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday, May 30, criticised the DMK government over the reported hiring of an external agency to outsource human resources for the State-run transport corporations and charged that the DMK was “keen in its policy towards privatisation”.

In a statement, he urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fill up vacancies in the State-run transport corporations on permanent basis. He said the DMK government should realise that outsourcing of human resources through private agencies were against the interests of labour and social justice.

“How is the private agency selected? Who is behind this? Who gets the revenue generated through this? are some of the questions the people have. People are suspicious as to whether this is an act to fill up the coffers of one family,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

He claimed that over 500 candidates have been hired on contract by the DMK government without properly recruiting candidates properly.