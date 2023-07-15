Panneerselvam criticises ruling DMK for having failed to contain rise in the prices of essential commodities

July 15, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday accused the DMK government of having failed to contain the rise in the prices of essential commodities like tomato.

Though the economic policies of the Central government, the international market situation and domestic production were responsible for the price rise, hoarding was the key reason. For instance, tomato was sold at ₹20 a kg in April, but the price had gone up to ₹150 a kg now. The increase was due to the failure to act against those who “hoarded the vegetable and indulged in profiteering” and to create enough cold storage. Had necessary steps been taken, the price rise could have been contained to a certain extent, he said in a statement.

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the formation of two more panels for the party’s Madurai conference scheduled for August 20. He urged the party volunteers to take part at the conference along with their family members.

