Panneerselvam criticises reported move over Kallar reclamation hostels

:

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday, criticised the reported transfer of control over the Kallar Reclamation hostels from the Joint Director (Kallar Reclamation) to District Welfare Officers for the Backward Classes and Minorities.

In a statement, Mr Panneerselvam said the hostels, numbering 54 and located in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts, were said to have been transferred to the jurisdiction of the District Welfare Officers for the BCs and Minorities from the Joint Director on the ground that the latter could not review the maintenance of buildings, infrastructure and the educational welfare of students. Besides, the District Welfare Officers were smoothly looking after the review of hostels for students of the BCs, MBCs, Denotified Communities and the minorities.

Under the new arrangement, the students attached to the Kallar Reclamation hostels might not come under the supervision of headmasters of the Kallar Reclamation Schools, leading to the possibility of indiscipline among the students, Mr Panneerselvam said, urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to hold talks with all concerned and protect the interests of the students.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referred to the reported custodial death of S. Rajasekar on Sunday and wondered whether the Chief Minister’s assurances in the past at the occurrence of such an incident was only an eyewash. At least, hereafter, the Chief Minister should see to it that there was no recurrence of similar events, failing which the judiciary should step in and take strong measures against custodial deaths.