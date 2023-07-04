HamberMenu
Panneerselvam criticises power tariff hike for common facilities

July 04, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday criticised the hike in the electricity tariff for common facilities in residential apartments, fixed charges and a host of one-time charges. 

In a statement, he said the unit cost for electricity consumption meant for common facilities had gone up from  ₹8 to ₹8.15; and fixed charges per KW per month from  ₹100 to ₹102.  The charges, to be levied at the time of setting up electricity connections, had been revised upwards considerably.  The move would place an additional burden on the people. The government would not suffer any heavy revenue loss in the event of the withdrawal of the hike, he said. 

