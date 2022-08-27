Panneerselvam criticises NHAI’s move to increase user fees

The increase in user fees would affect a wide range of people, besides increasing the prices of essential commodities.  

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 15:20 IST

A view of a toll plaza. Photo used for representation purpose only. FIle | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on August 27, 2022, criticised the reported move of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)  to hike user fees at 28 toll plazas in the State with effect from September 1.  

In a statement, he recalled that only in April this year, an increase in the user fees was made. Considering non-maintenance of highways, there had been a demand for the closure of toll plazas. Under such circumstances, the decision was “not only unacceptable but also condemnable. “ This would affect a wide range of people, besides increasing the prices of essential commodities.  

Mr Panneerselvam also pointed out that the announcement of Highways Minister E.V. Velu in the Assembly in September last year regarding the closure of 32 toll plazas had not been implemented. He urged the NHAI and the DMK government to take steps for suspending the proposed increase in user fees and closing down the toll plazas.  

