Panneerselvam criticises Minister for justifying withdrawal of Amma scooter scheme

He urges CM to reconsider decision to scrap scheme

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday condemned Rural Development Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan for justifying the withdrawal of the Amma scooter scheme by arguing that its continuance, against the backdrop of the rising prices of petroleum products, would have placed a burden on women.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said it was unfair to equate the Amma two-wheeler scheme with the free bus travel scheme for women. It was not acceptable to talk about one scheme in lieu of another. There were reports of women getting concerned over the declining frequency of bus services and the possibility of the dilution of free bus travel. It had become customary for the DMK government to wind up every scheme launched by the AIADMK regime, he said.

The AIADMK leader urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reconsider the decision to scrap the Amma two-wheeler scheme.

Separately, in a release issued by Mr. Panneerselvam and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party named the point-persons for the elections to posts such as panchayat union secretaries, to be held on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed his shock over the reported payment of ₹1 crore by the Indian Mission in Sri Lanka for securing the release of 12 fishermen belonging to Rameswaram. He urged the Central and State governments to prevail upon the Sri Lankan authorities to stop acting in a high-handed manner.