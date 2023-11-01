ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam criticises DMK regime over TNPSC exams

November 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam

The AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday criticised the DMK regime for not holding competitive examinations of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for various posts on time.

In a statement, he said that as per the calendar of examinations, notifications should have been issued for Group I in August and for Group V in October. But they had not been issued so far.

After the DMK government came into power, only 15,000 out of 3,00,000 posts had been filled, he claimed.

Mr. Panneerselvam appealed to the government to hold the exams and announce the results at the earliest.

