HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panneerselvam criticises DMK regime over TNPSC exams

November 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam

O. Panneerselvam

The AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday criticised the DMK regime for not holding competitive examinations of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for various posts on time.

In a statement, he said that as per the calendar of examinations, notifications should have been issued for Group I in August and for Group V in October. But they had not been issued so far.

After the DMK government came into power, only 15,000 out of 3,00,000 posts had been filled, he claimed.

Mr. Panneerselvam appealed to the government to hold the exams and announce the results at the earliest.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.