Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over teaching vacancies in law colleges

He said that 19 out of the 20 sanctioned associate professor posts were lying vacant as of now, while 70 out of the 206 assistant professor posts were yet to be filled  

Published - October 05, 2024 02:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday (October 5, 2024) criticised the DMK government for its “lack of interest” in the matter of filling vacancies in government law colleges.

Citing a reported submission by the Director of Legal Studies before the Madras High Court, he said that 19 out of the 20 sanctioned associate professor posts were lying vacant as of now, while 70 out of the 206 assistant professor posts were yet to be filled.

If this was the case, how could quality education be provided to students, the former Chief Minister wondered.

He wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in the matter and have the vacancies filled at the earliest.

Published - October 05, 2024 02:25 pm IST

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / state politics / Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / higher education

