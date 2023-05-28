Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over suspension of recognition of medical colleges

May 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday criticised the DMK government over reports of three State-run medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, including the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, losing recognition. In a statement, he condemned the alleged negligence on the part of the DMK government over the issue. He cited doctors, according to whom over 450 professor posts and 550 assistant professor posts in State-run medical colleges remained vacant. The ousted AIADMK leader further urged the DMK government to rectify all the issues considering the welfare of the general public, doctors and medical students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.