ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over suspension of recognition of medical colleges

May 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday criticised the DMK government over reports of three State-run medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, including the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, losing recognition. In a statement, he condemned the alleged negligence on the part of the DMK government over the issue. He cited doctors, according to whom over 450 professor posts and 550 assistant professor posts in State-run medical colleges remained vacant. The ousted AIADMK leader further urged the DMK government to rectify all the issues considering the welfare of the general public, doctors and medical students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US