Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over suspension of recognition of medical colleges

May 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday criticised the DMK government over reports of three State-run medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, including the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, losing recognition. In a statement, he condemned the alleged negligence on the part of the DMK government over the issue. He cited doctors, according to whom over 450 professor posts and 550 assistant professor posts in State-run medical colleges remained vacant. The ousted AIADMK leader further urged the DMK government to rectify all the issues considering the welfare of the general public, doctors and medical students.

Top News Today

