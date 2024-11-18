 />
Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over merging Directorate of Pension with Treasuries Department

Condemning the DMK government for its ‘anti-people act’, he said that if the Chief Minister really intended to instill social justice, he should take steps to withdraw such G.O.s

Published - November 18, 2024 09:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday (November 17, 2024) hit out at the DMK government over the merger of the Directorate of Pension, the Government Data Centre and the Small Savings Department with the Treasuries and Accounts Department.

Urging the Chief Minister to withdraw the government orders (G.O.s) issued in this regard, he said: “It has become clear through the DMK’s action that government employment opportunities will not be created anymore and the vacancies in government service would not be filled, as per the necessity,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

With this administrative change in the Finance Department, “it has become clear that the demand of the government employees and teachers seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme” would not be addressed.

Condemning the DMK government for its “anti-people act”, he said that if the Chief Minister really intended to instill social justice, he should take steps to withdraw such G.O.s. The DMK government has failed to restore economy, create more government jobs and undertake administrative reforms, he alleged.

The G.O.s issued to merge the Directorate of Pension, the Government Data Centre and the Small Savings Department with the Treasuries and Accounts Department have shocked government employees, he added.

