Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over law and order situation in T.N.

Updated - July 29, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chief Minister has the duty to maintain the law and order situation, he says

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam

Former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday criticised the DMK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. He charged that DMK partymen were also involved in these violent incidents. In a statement, he referred to the murders in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai, Karur, Krishnagiri, among others and contended that the Chief Minister had the duty to maintain the law and order situation in the State, as it was deteriorating. “If this situation continues, the industrial growth in Tamil Nadu will be affected, and it will affect the economy,” he said. He further urged for government intervention in this issue.

