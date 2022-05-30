Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over its stand on Badagas

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday assailed the DMK regime for having taken a stand against the inclusion of Badagas in the list of the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the reported observations of Forest Minister K. Ramachandran on the issue, wherein he was said to have ruled out the possibility of their inclusion in the ST list. The AIADMK leader also recalled the ruling party’s assurance in this regard at the time of the Assembly election. He pointed out that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had, in September 2003 and later in July 2011, demanded that the community be brought under the ST category.

Mr. Panneerselvam sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the matter, and urged him to pull up the Forest Minister, besides taking steps for the early inclusion of the community in the ST list.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the sale of ganja was rampant across the State, affecting the youth and students. He wondered why the government had not arrested all those who were involved in the sale and distribution of ganja, when about 2,100 cases had been filed. Referring to the warning issued by Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on online rummy, Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK government of not being willing to ban it. He called for an immediate ban on the game.

At a meeting of district secretaries of the Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai of the party, a resolution was adopted to carry out an intensive campaign, village-wise and on digital platforms, against the “anti-people” DMK government.