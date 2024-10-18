GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over ‘incomplete’ monsoon preparedness

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator contended that had Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, the alleged non-preparedness of the State government would have been exposed 

Published - October 18, 2024 05:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday (October 18, 2024) accused the DMK government of not preparing enough for the rains that lashed Chennai recently. He also insisted that the government complete the remaining monsoon-related work to handle the situation better in the future.

Palaniswami reiterates his demand for White Paper on Chennai flood management

In a statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator contended that had Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rains, the alleged non-preparedness of the State government would have been exposed. “In the eleventh hour, the weather system changed course and moved to Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai did not receive rains. It is only the kindness on the part of the God and not DMK’s efficiency,” he contended.

Mr. Panneerselvam rejected purported claims that rainwater had not stagnated in many parts of the city. He also criticised the statement made by a Minister in the State government in November last year, that 98% of the monsoon-related work was completed in Chennai. This was not in line with what the government eventually stated, that 30% of the work was yet to be done, he claimed.

Published - October 18, 2024 05:40 pm IST

