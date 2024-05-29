ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam criticises DMK govt. over Aavin selling expired milk products

Updated - May 29, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam

AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday criticised the DMK government over reports that expired milk products were being sold by Aavin.

Though officials used to inspect whether Aavin products were being sold in keeping with standards, it seemed that the practice had been discontinued under the DMK government, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam also cited claims that customers were being forced to buy other milk products when they came to buy specific products. He flagged the lack of coordination between production and marketing sections. He urged the State government to ensure that expired milk products were not sold by Aavin.

