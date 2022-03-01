Panneerselvam criticises DMK government’s attitude on Mullaperiyar issue

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday criticised the DMK government for “not being keen” on the Mullaperiyar dam issue. Referring to the recent walk out by officials of Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Department from a meeting of the sub-committee on the dam issue, Mr. Panneerselvam complained that the Kerala government had been stalling maintenance works to be carried out by Tamil Nadu, which amounted to “snatching” the right of the latter. Condemning the Kerala government’s attitude, Mr. Panneerselvam said it was regrettable that the Left parties were hesitant to pull up the Kerala regime, betraying their “little concern” towards the people of Tamil Nadu. “It appears that the DMK government too is not keen on the matter.” Mr. Panneerselvam called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to use his influence with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in establishing Tamil Nadu’s right. Meanwhile, joint secretary of the AIADMK’s advocates’ wing, R.M. Babu Murugavel, wrote to State Election Commissioner, V. Palanikumar, to ensure that the process of indirect election, scheduled for March 4, was held without any postponement and under CCTV surveillance. He referred to directions of the Madras High Court in this regard.



