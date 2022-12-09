Panneerselvam congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda on BJP’s victory in Gujarat

December 09, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP president, J.P. Nadda, on the national party’s “glorious victory” achieved in the Gujarat Assembly election.

Sending separate letters to the three leaders, Mr. Panneerselvam, in his communication to the Prime Minister, assured him of “my continued relationship, sympathetic interest and utmost support from my party.”

When an invitation was sent to the AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami last week to attend a meeting of leaders of various parties on the G-20 matter, Mr. Panneerselvam, who still called himself the AIADMK’s coordinator, wrote to the Centre that he remained the “validly-elected” coordinator of the party.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a tweet on Thursday, said the “landslide victory elucidates the confidence of people of Gujarat ton Mr Modi.”