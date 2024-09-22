ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam condemns FIR against former Minister R. Vaithilingam

Published - September 22, 2024 01:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, on Sunday (September 22, 2024) criticised the DMK government over the registering of a First Information Report (FIR) by the DVAC against legislator and former Minister R. Vaithilingam.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed the case was registered due to “political vengeance”. Contending that the case was registered over “apprehensions if the AIADMK would consolidate itself,” Mr. Panneerselvam said the case would be faced legally.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam, who heads a splinter AIADMK group, referred to statements reportedly made by AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani and later by Mr. Vaithilingam over the possible merging of his outfit with the AIADMK. While a case was registered against Mr. Velumani a few days after his statement, another was registered later against Mr. Vaithilingam.

The case against Mr. Vaithilingam was an attempt to cover up the alleged “dissatisfaction” of the people against the DMK government, Mr. Panneerselvam charged. “This is political vendetta. This is the pinnacle of the DMK government’s political vengeance. I strongly condemn this,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against Mr. Vaithilingam and his elder son V. Prabhu for alleged corruption. According to the FIR, a private company allegedly paid a sum of ₹27.90 crore to the then Minister for getting approval of the planning permission for construction of buildings spread over 57.47 acres on the GST Road in Perungalathur near Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US