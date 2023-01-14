Panneerselvam complains of reduction in facilities at the district government hospital in Krishnagiri town

January 14, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday complained that facilities at the district government hospital in Krishnagiri town had been reduced gradually since the recent inauguration of the Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital block in Bolupalli.

In a statement, he said that only maternity and paediatric wards were only functioning at the district government hospital and people had to travel 11 km to get medicines for blood pressure and diabetes. It was said that the hospital did not even have facilities to provide first aid to those who got injured in road traffic accidents. Nearly two lakh persons including one lakh in the town had been affected because of the developments.

Mr. Panneerselvam demanded the restoration of the facilities to the district government hospital in Krishnagiri.