Panneerselvam challenges Palaniswami to prove his claim on meeting CM Stalin

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (left) and O. Panneerselvam (right). File | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK's former coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday challenged the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to prove the claim that he (Mr. Panneerselvam) and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met on October 18, 2022 for 30 minutes.

"If he (Mr. Palaniswami) fails to prove his charge, he should quit politics," the former coordinator told reporters at the Chennai airport. He added that his colleagues had already responded to Mr. Palaniswami's claim.

Earlier, former Villivakkam legislator and Mr. Panneerselvam’s supporter, J.C.D. Prabhakar, denied of any such meeting having taken place. He said if Mr. Palaniswami proved his charge, the entire Panneerselvam camp would withdraw from politics. “Otherwise, we want him [Mr. Palaniswami] alone to quit politics,” Mr. Prabhakar added.