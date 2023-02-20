ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam camp resolves to ‘retrieve’ AIADMK from Palaniswami and his followers

February 20, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The deposed AIADMK coordinator’s camp, at a meeting in Chennai on Monday, declared that it was with the help of “injustice” and “anarchy” that Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his colleagues were seeking to “grab” the party

The Hindu Bureau

Deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam addressing a meeting of district secretaries of his camp in Chennai on February 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Accusing the AIADMK, led by the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, of taking the organisation towards a “destructive path,” the camp, led by deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday adopted a resolution to “retrieve the party from a dictatorial and conspiratorial group.”

The rival camp contended that with the help of “unfairness,” “injustice,” “anarchy,” “authoritarianism” and “arrogance,” Mr. Palaniswami and his colleagues, were seeking to “grab” the party.  This should be prevented, according to a statement issued by the camp at the end of a meeting, which was held in Chennai and attended by functionaries. 

Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor of the camp, Mr. Panneerselvam, and the camp’s deputy coordinator, J.C.D. Prabhakar were among those who took part in the meeting. 

Erode (East) bypoll | Decks cleared for AIADMK’s nominee

The former coordinator’s camp also came down heavily on the way the AIADMK’s presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain conducted himself during the process of selecting the party’s candidate [K.S. Thennarasu] for the Erode (East) bypoll. It accused him of “having ignored” the Supreme Court’s advice and conducted himslef “unilaterally as the agent of one side,” an act of which had “amused everyone.”  

The Erode (East) bypoll is scheduled for February 27.

Deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam addressing a meeting of district secretaries of his camp in Chennai on February 20, 2023

Mr Panneerselvam, while addressing his supporters, said the second phase of “Dharmayudham” had begun to protect the party rules framed by the party founder M.G. Ramachandran and followed by Jayalalithaa. 

At the meeting, another resolution was adopted to hold a conference in March to mark the golden jubilee of the AIADMK’s inception and birth anniversaries of MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, the party’s joint coordinator R. Vaithilingam and deputy coordinator, K.P. Krishnan, mooted the idea of holding one such event in Tiruchi.  The camp also decided to expedite the process of appointing office-bearers at all levels including those of districts, panchayat unions and town panchayats. 

