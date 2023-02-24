Panneerselvam camp may approach Madras High Court to challenge AIADMK general council’s resolutions

February 24, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The camp, led by the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday made it clear that it intended to carry forward the legal battle over the general council meeting held on July 11 last year.

Interacting with the media in Chennai, P.H. Manoj Pandian, the group’s deputy coordinator, explained that the Supreme Court, in its judgment delivered on Thursday, agreeing with the Madras High Court’s order upholding the conduct of the general council meeting, had confined itself to the question of the validity of the way in which the meeting had been called. It did not deal with the correctness or otherwise of the resolutions adopted at the meeting.

“There is nothing in the judgement that the resolutions are valid,” the Alangulam’s MLA pointed out, adding that only the Madras High Court had to be approached. After the permission of Mr. Panneerselvam was taken, legal steps would be taken.

Mr. Pandian contended that the court did not recognise the position of Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the party’s interim general secretary.

As for the political line to be followed, Mr. Panneerselvam said he and his supporters would go to people and seek justice. “We have embarked on Dharmayudham” to safeguard the bylaws of the party which were established by founder M. G. Ramachandran and followed by Jayalalithaa.

As for the criticism that he was part of the “B team” of the ruling DMK, Mr. Panneerselvam retorted, “It is they [Mr. Palaniswami and his supporters] who are part of A-Z teams” of the DMK.

R. Vaithilingam, the group’s joint coordinator, wondered about the fate of cases filed by the State government against former Ministers, including S.P. Velumani and P. Thangamani, apart from the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case.

On the impact of the Supreme Court’s verdict, the former coordinator said this could not be called a setback. “In fact, it has rejuvenated the workers,” he said.

Earlier, the camp held a meeting, which was attended by Panruti S. Ramachandran, the group’s adviser, and J.C.D. Prabhakar, the deputy coordinator.

Later, Mr. Panneerselvam wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, urging him not to entertain any request for changes to the party bylaws and hierarchy.