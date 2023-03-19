Panneerselvam calls poll schedule  “illegal”

March 19, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday complained to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and the two Election Commissioners that the election announced for the post of general secretary of the party was “illegal, malafide and not in accordance with the law.”

In a letter, he argued that “as per the records” of the Election Commission (EC), the coordinator and co-coordinator would be “responsible for the entire administration of the party.” The announcement regarding the election for the post had been made “without getting the consent of the coordinator.”

He said as per the Supreme Court’s directions, arguments were on in civil suits before the Madras High Court “with regard to all the resolutions” adopted during the July 11 general council meeting, which also covered the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator. Mr. Panneerselvam requested the CEC and his colleagues to take into consideration the facts presented by him in the letter, while taking action on any representation to be received with regard to the change of nomenclature in the hierarchy of the party.

Jayakumar seeks police protection

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, in a representation to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, referred to the violence that took place at the party headquarters on July 11, 2022, when the general council met. As he apprehended the occurrence of violence again, he wanted adequate police protection for the head office.