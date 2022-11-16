Panneerselvam calls for transparency in Group II results

November 16, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday called for the publication of marks scored by candidates in the preliminary examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC) for Group-II and Group II-A Services.

Pointing out that the examination for 5,529 posts in the Services was held last year, he said approximately 60,000 candidates qualified in the examination, which was taken by nearly 10 lakh candidates. Even though the TNPSC had announced the result for the preliminary examination, the candidates could not obtain information regarding the scores they had secured in subjects. But, the Union Public Services Commission and Railway Recruitment Boards released the subject-wise scores of the candidates. Even, in the past, the TNPSC had followed such a practice.