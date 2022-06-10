Panneerselvam calls for stringent enforcement of COVID-19 regulations
CHENNAI
The AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam, on Friday demanded stringent enforcement of the COVID-19 regulations in the light of the increasing trend in cases.
In a statement, he said the daily average number of cases went up from 20-30 in April to [over] 185 now. The regulations concerning the wearing of face masks, physical distancing and hand wash were not being followed properly, despite being in force, he said, calling upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to create greater awareness among people than what had been done and ensure the implementation of preventive measures.
