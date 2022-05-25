Panneerselvam calls for ban on YouTube channel over ‘Ananda Thandavam’ controversy

AIADMK leader urges Stalin to take action against offenders

The AIADMK co-coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, called for taking action against those who, using a YouTube channel, “denigrated” a Hindu god and “offended” the sentiments of the Hindus.

Referring to the content on the channel which purportedly vulgarised ‘Ananda Thandavam’ (dance of the bliss) of Lord Nataraja of Chidambaram in Cuddalore district the AIADMK leader, in a statement, pointed out that devotees had been carrying on an agitation over the issue.

People were observing with “shock and sadness” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who had not yet taken action against the persons concerned. Reminding Mr. Stalin of his own statement that 90% of the DMK’s members were Hindus, Mr. Panneerselvam said non-action against the trouble makers would cause a setback to law and order and harm communal harmony, besides paving the way for communal riots. So, the Chief Minister had the responsibility to nip the issue in the bud, the AIADMK leader said, adding that the channel concerned should also be banned.

Mr. Panneerselvam recalled how the AIADMK regime, in 2020, took stern action against those who trivialised Kanda Sashti Kavacham, a compilation of Tamil hymns in praise of Lord Murugan, and those who who insulted Islam.