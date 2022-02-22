Panneerselvam calls DMK’s victory ‘artificial’

He expresses confidence that his party will bounce back in future

Respecting the people’s mandate in the urban local bodies polls, the AIADMK co-ordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, O. Panneerselvam, however, termed the DMK’s victory artificial.

Pointing out that the elections did not “truly reflect” people’s feelings, Mr. Panneerselvam, in a statement on Tuesday, contended that had the polls been held 100% in a “free, fair and just manner”, the AIADMK would have seen resounding success.

Thanking those who voted for the party, he recalled that in the past, the party had witnessed similar electoral setbacks and subsequently emerged victorious. “Soon, opportunity will arise for the people to express their true feelings and desire in a democratic way. When such a good day comes, the will of the people will prevail and it is certain that the AIADMK will bounce back,” Mr. Panneerselvam said, urging his party workers to continue working tirelessly.