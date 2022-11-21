Panneerselvam blames T.N. govt. for disruption in services of Arasu Cable TV Corporation

November 21, 2022 02:27 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday said the disruption in services of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation were due to the “administrative inefficiency” of the State government.

In a statement, he said that even though the Corporation had said the “glitches” would be ironed out within a maximum of 24 hours, the disruption itself was due to the non-payment of charges to the software support provider for the last one year.

People were now worried that they would not be able to have low-cost services for accessing various TV channels as the operations of the Corporation would get crippled and the government was “supporting” private Direct-to-Home service providers, Mr. Panneerselvam observed, calling upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the resumption of services of the Corporation in full measure.

