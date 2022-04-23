Panneerselvam blames DMK govt. for not taking enough steps to avert power shortage

The govt. did not take measures in advance given the fact that demand will go up in summer, he says

The AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam, on Saturday contended that the DMK regime did not take precautionary steps for averting the problem of electricity shortage.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam, who referred to the statement of Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on the floating of bids for coal procurement, wondered whether people had to suffer until the finalisation of bids and the receipt of coal at thermal power stations. He also referred to the letter of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the shortage of rakes of the Railways in transporting coal, despite sufficient production of coal. This had only “made it clear” that the government did not take steps in advance, given the fact that the demand for electricity would go up during summer.

Recalling the assurance given by the Minister in the Assembly early this week that there would not be any power cut, the AIADMK leader said there had been reports of disruption in the supply subsequently from different districts of the State. Mr. Panneerselvam added that he had raised the coal issue even last year.

Shocked over attack

In a couple of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed shock over the attack on a woman sub-inspector near Tirunelveli and wanted to know how the police could protect the public when its members themselves were having no security.