Panneerselvam blames DMK government for Tamil Nadu’s poor performance in Swachh ranking

It is because of the “indifference” of the State government, charged OPS

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 15:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday held the DMK government responsible for the poor performance of Tamil Nadu cities in the Swachh Survekshan ranking this year. 

Pointing out that 45 cities having over 10 lakh population had been identified for the Swachh Survekshan national rankings, Mr. Panneerselvam said Madurai was placed at the bottom while Chennai and Coimbatore ranked 44 th and 42 nd respectively.

Not even one local body of Tamil Nadu figured in the list of cities (with less than 1 lakh population) identified under the ranking system. This was because of the “indifference” of the State government. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The media had been highlighting how garbage bins were brimming with waste. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps in such a manner that Tamil Nadu was hailed as a clean State in future, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Swachh Bharat Mission

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app