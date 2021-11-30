Panneerselvam bats for school syllabus reduction

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, 24/08/2021 : For City : All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) co-ordinator and Deputy Leader of Opposition O.Panneerselvam arrives for attending the Budget Assembly session at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo : Jothi Ramalingam .B / The Hindu

CHENNAI

30 November 2021 23:59 IST

Minister had said additional classes would be held instead

AIADMK co-oordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday called for a cut in the syllabus for students of State Board schools.

Referring to reported observations of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi that there would be no cut in the syllabus for school students, and additional classes would be conducted to complete the syllabus, the AIADMK leader said the Minister’s statement would only increase stress among students, parents and teachers. The syllabus has to be reduced and the public examination should be held in May, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said physical classes were being held for students of Classes IX-XII, and since classes could not be held properly from the beginning of November, on account of the northeast monsoon, there had been demands for syllabus reduction and postponement of public examinations.

In a separate statement, party co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the Government to drop any move to wind up Amma Clinics, and retain the services of doctors and para-medical staff at the facilities.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran asked the Government to fill vacancies for the posts of computer science teachers in schools, as this had not been done yet.