ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam asks DMK why it did not raise Katchatheevu issue while sharing power at the Centre

August 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday questioned the ruling DMK why it did not raise the issue of retrieval of Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka when it was part of the Union government for 17 years.

In a statement, he contended that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had, with documentary proof, pointed out that M.Karunanidhi, who was Chief Minister during the signing of the 1974 agreement on the islet, was in the know of things. Karunanidhi did not take steps to prevent the transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, Mr. Panneerselvam observed.

In another statement, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K.Sasikala, also criticised the DMK and urged the Central government to take steps for the retrieval of the islet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US