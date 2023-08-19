Panneerselvam asks DMK why it did not raise Katchatheevu issue while sharing power at the Centre

August 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday questioned the ruling DMK why it did not raise the issue of retrieval of Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka when it was part of the Union government for 17 years.

In a statement, he contended that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had, with documentary proof, pointed out that M.Karunanidhi, who was Chief Minister during the signing of the 1974 agreement on the islet, was in the know of things. Karunanidhi did not take steps to prevent the transfer of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, Mr. Panneerselvam observed.

In another statement, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K.Sasikala, also criticised the DMK and urged the Central government to take steps for the retrieval of the islet.

