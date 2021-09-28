Panneerselvam asks CM to intervene in Co-optex

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:46 IST

‘Issues concern welfare of employees’

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene in the issues concerning welfare of employees of the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society, popularly known as Co-optex.

In a statement, he referred to reports of the proposed agitation by an association of employees to highlight the issues. The extension of the duration of working hours of retail outlets had caused inconvenience to women employees, as they found it difficult to travel in buses for 20 km to 30 km and return home after the working hours at 9 p.m.

Lack of toilet facilities, delay in the payment of salary for temporary staff, women staff being abused by some officials and attempts to sabotage the sale of products were among the issues raised by Mr. Panneerselvam, quoting media reports.

Advertising

Advertising

As these issues had no financial implication and they required a fair settlement, it was the duty of the government to get them resolved, he said.