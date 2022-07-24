Panneerselvam ‘appoints’ office-bearers
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK at its last general council meeting said on Sunday that he was “appointing” office-bearers for the party.
Rajya Sabha member R. Dharmar, former MP R. Gopalakrishnan and former legislators V.N.P. Venkatraman and Kovai Selvaraj were among the 14 persons who have been given new party positions by Mr. Panneerselvam, who claims to be the AIADMK coordinator.
