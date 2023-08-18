ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam appeals to T.N. government to not shift Secretariat from Fort St. George premises

August 18, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former AIADMK leader said that suspicions had been aroused about a proposed moving of the Secretariat to the Omandurar estate, and the shifting of the hospital there to the King Institute’s premises in Guindy

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday, called upon the DMK government to give up any idea of shifting the Secretariat from Fort St. George to the Omandurar Government Estate and relocating the multi super- specialty hospital to the campus of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy.

In a statement, he referred to an appeal issued by the president of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Officers Association regarding the need to shift the Secretariat, on account of congestion on the premises of Fort St George, and reports of a water leak at the chamber of Food Secretary D. Jagannathan. This led to the suspicion, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out, that the DMK government wanted to relocate the multi super-specialty hospital as the hospital was established when late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US