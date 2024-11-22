ADVERTISEMENT

Panneerselvam appeals to T.N. CM to help kin of deceased COVID frontline workers

Published - November 22, 2024 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: S. Krishnamoorthy

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday (November 22, 2024) urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure the payment of financial compensation and the provision of government jobs on compassionate grounds to the legal heirs of frontline workers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic while on duty.

Referring to the death of Vivekanandan, a government doctor in Tiruvallur district, four years ago, Mr. Panneerselvam,  quoting the opinion of the legal cell for government doctors, said the family of the deceased doctor, consisting of his widow and two young children, had not been given any monetary compensation or government job yet. 

While the doctor’s father was still supporting the family, the widow, despite being an engineering graduate, had not been recruited into the government service, which was “regrettable,” Mr Panneerselvam said, calling upon the Chief Minister to see to it that a sum of ₹25 lakh is paid to the family and the widow given a job in the government.

